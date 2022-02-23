Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GreenSky by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GreenSky by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

