Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of INGN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

