Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,609 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $766.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

