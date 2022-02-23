Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as high as C$2.67. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 43,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$116.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.22.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

