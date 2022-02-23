Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,316. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

