Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.