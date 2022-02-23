Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.