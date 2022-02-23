Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Global Industrial stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

