Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

