Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $49,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

MLPA stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $41.54.

