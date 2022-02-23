Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

