GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,239 shares of company stock worth $607,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

