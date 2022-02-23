Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.