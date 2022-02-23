Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

