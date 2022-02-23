Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Freedom by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freedom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

