Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.