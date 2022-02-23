Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX).
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.