Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF).

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.