Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 344.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of SDOW opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.