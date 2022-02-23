Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period.

Lazydays stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

