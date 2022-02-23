Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

