Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KSS stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
