Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $994.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

