Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

