Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 376,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.