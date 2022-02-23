Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

GTE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 174,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

