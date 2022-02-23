Gravity Finance Trading Down 8.6% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $832,980.95 and $295.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.56 or 0.07007570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,967.25 or 1.00003417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049899 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

