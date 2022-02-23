Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Sells C$2,171,250.00 in Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total value of C$2,171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,124,646.25.

Shares of CVE:GBR traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,683. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -157.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBR. Pi Financial downgraded Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, downgraded Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

