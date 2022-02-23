Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.30

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €26.30 ($29.89) and last traded at €26.50 ($30.11), with a volume of 46189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.65 ($31.42).
GLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.00.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
