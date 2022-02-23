Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.30

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €26.30 ($29.89) and last traded at €26.50 ($30.11), with a volume of 46189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.65 ($31.42).

GLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grenke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.00.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.