Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 269.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,666 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 0.86.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

