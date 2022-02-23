Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

GRIN traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. 915,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,520. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

