Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.30

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 25316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.