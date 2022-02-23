Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,361 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

