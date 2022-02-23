Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE L opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

