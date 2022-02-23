Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,674 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

