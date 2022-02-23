Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $48,974,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,819,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 682,882 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.