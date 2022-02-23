Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

