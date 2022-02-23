Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,376 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $268,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

