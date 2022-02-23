Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.51. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

