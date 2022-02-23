Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.89

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.89 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 6608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

