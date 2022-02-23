Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.