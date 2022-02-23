Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

