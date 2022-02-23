Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,586.11 ($21.57).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

