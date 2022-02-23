Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.48

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and traded as high as $25.56. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

