HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.90.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

