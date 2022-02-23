Head-To-Head Comparison: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.65 Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Johnson Controls International and Mestek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $79.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Mestek.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Mestek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% Mestek N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mestek has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Mestek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Mestek

Mestek, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

