Head to Head Contrast: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) vs. Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

80.8% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.21 billion 3.88 $906.80 million $4.41 34.86 Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 4 8 0 2.54 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $168.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.10% 14.07% 4.02% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Hagerty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverage and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.