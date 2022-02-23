Head-To-Head Contrast: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rockley Photonics and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 267.47%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.69 Ebang International $19.00 million 9.23 -$30.67 million N/A N/A

Rockley Photonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Ebang International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

