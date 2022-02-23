Head-To-Head Contrast: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

12.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 17.66 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -509.00 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 5.39, suggesting that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company was founded on January 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.