Head to Head Review: Broadway Financial (BYFC) versus Its Rivals

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 408 1720 1438 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Broadway Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -11.78 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.40

Broadway Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broadway Financial rivals beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

