Head to Head Survey: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) vs. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Loyalty Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 5.53 -$41.02 million ($0.90) -14.16 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.81 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 Loyalty Ventures 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $32.09, suggesting a potential upside of 151.89%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.28% -8.10% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats ACV Auctions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

