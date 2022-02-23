Headinvest LLC Has $522,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.