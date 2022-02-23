Headinvest LLC Has $596,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

